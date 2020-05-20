Yields fall after first 20-year bond auction in decades
Recasts, adds 20-year auction results and analyst comments, updates yields
CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday after the first auction of 20-year bonds in decades was met with "decent" demand.
The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.9 basis points at 0.6818%, slightly below its level before the sale results were announced and extending a decline from Tuesday's late levels.
For the first time since 1986, the U.S. Treasury sold $20 billion in 20-year bonds at a high yield of 1.22%. The bid-to-cover ratio, a metric of overall demand, was 2.53. Primary dealers, who must absorb any supply not bought by direct and indirect buyers, took 24.6% of the deal.
The market was shunning the new kid, according to Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee,.
"It will likely take 3-4 months or a significantly steeper curve to fold new (20-year bonds) better into the Treasury complex...to where they're no longer just the kid brother of the 30-year (bonds)," he wrote in commentary following the auction.
The auction was "pretty decent" even though there was a small tail, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, Societe Generale in New York, referring to the slightly lower, when-issued yield of 1.215% heading into the auction.
More 20-year bonds are coming as a total of $54 billion is expected over three months. Rajappa said the question will be "how much demand you're going to see on a consistent basis."
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.1613%.
Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $7 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.
May 20 Wednesday 12:53PM New York / 1753 GMT
Price
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.1225
0.1246
-0.004
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.1475
0.1497
-0.005
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-238/256
0.1613
-0.012
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-194/256
0.2065
-0.014
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-54/256
0.3319
-0.016
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-224/256
0.5183
-0.023
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-116/256
0.6818
-0.029
30-year bond US30YT=RR
96-48/256
1.4063
-0.030
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
8.50
-0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
5.25
-0.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
3.00
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-2.25
0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-47.75
0.50
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley and Leslie Adler)
((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.