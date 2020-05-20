Yields fall after first 20-year bond auction in decades

Recasts, adds 20-year auction results and analyst comments, updates yields

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday after the first auction of 20-year bonds in decades was met with "decent" demand.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.9 basis points at 0.6818%, slightly below its level before the sale results were announced and extending a decline from Tuesday's late levels.

For the first time since 1986, the U.S. Treasury sold $20 billion in 20-year bonds at a high yield of 1.22%. The bid-to-cover ratio, a metric of overall demand, was 2.53. Primary dealers, who must absorb any supply not bought by direct and indirect buyers, took 24.6% of the deal.

The market was shunning the new kid, according to Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee,.

"It will likely take 3-4 months or a significantly steeper curve to fold new (20-year bonds) better into the Treasury complex...to where they're no longer just the kid brother of the 30-year (bonds)," he wrote in commentary following the auction.

The auction was "pretty decent" even though there was a small tail, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, Societe Generale in New York, referring to the slightly lower, when-issued yield of 1.215% heading into the auction.

More 20-year bonds are coming as a total of $54 billion is expected over three months. Rajappa said the question will be "how much demand you're going to see on a consistent basis."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.1613%.

Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $7 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

May 20 Wednesday 12:53PM New York / 1753 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1225

0.1246

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1475

0.1497

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1613

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

0.2065

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-54/256

0.3319

-0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

0.5183

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-116/256

0.6818

-0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-48/256

1.4063

-0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.75 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley and Leslie Adler)

