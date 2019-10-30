Yields fall after data shows weaker U.S. growth

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Treasury yields on Wednesday were lower following data which showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the third quarter, albeit less than expected.

The Commerce Department reported gross domestic product increased at a 1.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, as declining business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending and a rebound in exports.

The report is not likely to have any bearing on the Federal Reserve's decision later Wednesday on whether to cut interest rates for the third time this year, but could allow the central bank to pause monetary easing in the months ahead. Traders are currently pricing in a 99.5% chance of a cut Wednesday, up from 39.6% a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"With this number today, it probably gives (the Fed) the luxury of sitting on the sidelines for the rest of the year," said Craig Bishop, lead strategist, U.S. fixed income, RBC Wealth Management.

Yields jumped immediately following the GDP data, before giving back those gains and then some. The two-year yield was down 2 basis points to 1.622% US2YT=RR, while the 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 2.8 basis points to 1.807%.

"The initial knee-jerk reaction showed the Treasury market was expecting more pessimistic data," said Bishop, referring both to the GDP print and the ADP payrolls report for October, which showed that private employers added slightly more jobs this month than forecast.

"Nonetheless (the data) is still heading in the same direction, i.e. a continued slowdown in the U.S. economy."

The Trump administration's trade war with China has eroded business confidence, contributing to the second straight quarterly contraction in business investment. But, thus far, that pessimism had not yet reached the U.S. consumer. The trend may be starting to turn.

"Maybe the consumer is still playing a role in holding the economy in, but it's a diminishing role," said Bishop, which he argues is part of the reason for the Treasury market's retreat in midmorning trade.

Bond market liquidity is among the topics investors are expected to hear the Fed address on Wednesday. A cash shortage that plagued overnight lending markets in the last month is likely to flare back up heading into year-end, although measures taken by the Fed to provide liquidity means the worst of the strains are probably over.

The Fed began daily repurchase agreements in mid-September, after the repo rate for overnight loans surged to 10%, the highest since the financial crisis and far above the Fed’s then maximum fed funds target rate of 2.25%.

October 30 Wednesday 10:40AM New York / 1440 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC/d USc1

159-8/32

18/32

10YR TNotes DE/d TYc1

129-104/256

5/32

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.61

1.639

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.585

1.6244

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-194/256

1.6236

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-68/256

1.6304

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-84/256

1.6405

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-92/256

1.7225

-0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-92/256

1.8085

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99

2.2965

-0.035

YIELD CURVE

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

10-year vs 2-year yield

18.30

-1.15

30-year vs 5-year yield

65.40

-1.85

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -1.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -4.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -9.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Angus MacSwan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.