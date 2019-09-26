US Markets

Yields extend fall after release of whistleblower complaint on Trump

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Thursday after the House Intelligence Committee released a whistleblower complaint that accused President Donald Trump of pressing a foreign government to investigate one of his main political rivals in next year's presidential election.

The complaint said Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden to advance Trump's personal interest.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.7008% from 1.732% late on Wednesday, after falling to session lows of 1.689% following the release of the complaint.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were also lower at 2.141%, from 2.1835 on Wednesday. Thirty-year yields also fell to the day's low after the release of the whistleblower statement.

