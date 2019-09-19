Yields edge lower after Fed as funding costs ease

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday showed division among policymakers on whether further rate cuts are likely, and as pressures in the short-term funding markets eased.
