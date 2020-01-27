Yields drop to three-month lows on coronavirus concerns

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows on Monday as concerns grew about the economic impact of China’s spreading coronavirus, even as the Treasury Department prepared to sell $81 billion in coupon-bearing supply.
