Yields drop to three-month lows as virus fears grow

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped to more than three-month lows on Friday and two-year note yields fell to their lowest levels since 2017 as concerns about the spreading coronavirus boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

The virus has spread to more than 20 countries and regions. As of Friday China had reported 213 deaths and 9,800 cases.

“We may have this underlying bid (for Treasuries) for some time, just until more is known about the coronavirus; how much it’s spread, the timeline, vaccines, etc.,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dropped as low as 1.519%, the lowest since Oct. 8.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR briefly fell below 2% for the first time since September.

“The real interesting thing has been the move in the long end," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW TRading in Chicago. "That’s the combination of not only the 'risk off'... but some of the data has been bad.”

Data on Friday showed that a gauge of U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity slid to a four-year low in January, with new orders and production tumbling and producers forecasting tepid activity in 2020.

U.S. consumer spending, meanwhile, rose steadily in December, but tepid income gains pointed to moderate consumption growth this year.

Traders are betting that economic concerns could lead the Federal Reserve to cut rates this year.

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 79% likelihood of at least one rate cut by September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to interest rate policy, fell to 1.337%, the lowest since September, 2017.

The closely watched yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes moved in and out of inversion on Friday, a bearish signal for the U.S. economy.

That part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the financial crisis, signaling the potential for a recession in a year or two.

Portfolio rebalancing for month-end likely helped boost demand for Treasuries on Friday.

The Treasury Department will give its refunding plan for the coming quarter on Wednesday, which is of extra interest to market participants since the government said earlier this month that it plans to relaunch the 20-year bond.

Next week will also feature a heavy schedule of data, including Friday’s jobs report for January.

January 31 Friday 2:38PM New York / 1938 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5225

1.5536

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.505

1.5416

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-17/256

1.3411

-0.050

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-132/256

1.321

-0.041

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-44/256

1.3393

-0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-92/256

1.4458

-0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-252/256

1.5307

-0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-28/256

2.0116

-0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.25 -0.50 (Editing by David Gregorio, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

