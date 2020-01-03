Yields drop after U.S. kills top Iranian commander

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday on safety buying after a U.S. air strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, increasing tensions between the two countries.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.

The market reaction is in "response to the increase in geopolitical tensions," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Yields came off their overnight lows as some investors bet that further escalation between the two countries may not necessarily be forthcoming.

But the bonds saw renewed buying after data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in December by the most in more than a decade.

Order volumes crashed to near an 11-year low and factory employment fell for a fifth straight month.

Market participants had expected that weakness in the sector may stall after the United States and China last month agreed to the first phase of a trade deal.

There was a fresh wave of buying on Friday afternoon, sending yields to session lows, on unconfirmed reports on social media of a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq. Officials later denied these reports.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 1.799%, after falling as low as 1.788%, which was the lowest since Dec. 12. They closed at 1.882% on Thursday.

The release on Friday of minutes of the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of 2019 showed policymakers agreed that interest rates were likely to stay on hold for "a time" as the U.S. central bank set its sights on a new articulation of its monetary policy framework.

The minutes of the Dec. 10-11 policy meeting also showed policymakers were preparing to discuss changes to the way the Fed manages liquidity in financial markets, including a possible standing repurchase facility.

Major economic releases next week include the employment report for December on Friday.

January 3 Friday 2:19PM New York / 1919 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.4875

1.5177

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.505

1.5416

-0.036

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-52/256

1.5206

-0.054

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-64/256

1.5376

-0.062

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-192/256

1.5928

-0.077

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-60/256

1.7142

-0.084

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-144/256

1.7985

-0.084

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-96/256

2.2651

-0.075

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

