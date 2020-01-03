Yields drop after U.S. kills top Iranian commander

US Markets

The Pentagon said on Thursday that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday on safety buying after a U.S. air strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, increasing tensions between the two countries.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 1.821%, after falling as low as 1.795% overnight, which was the lowest since Dec. 12. They closed at 1.882% on Thursday.

January 3 Friday 7:24AM New York / 1224 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.495

1.5254

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.515

1.5519

-0.026

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-44/256

1.5366

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-52/256

1.5539

-0.046

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-164/256

1.6157

-0.054

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-20/256

1.7381

-0.060

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-92/256

1.8212

-0.061

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-20/256

2.2786

-0.061

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

9.25

-0.75

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

5.25

-0.50

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

1.75

-0.50

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-4.00

-0.50

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-31.00

-0.25

