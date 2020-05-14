Yields down as investors gauge reopening progress

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Investors pushed U.S. Treasury yields lower on Thursday as they took stock of another grim jobs report and tried to gauge the success of efforts to reopen the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 3.1 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.6202%.

That was close to its level at 8:30 a.m. when the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 2.981 million for the week ended May 9, the latest in a series of massive job loss reports.

The muted reaction showed traders more focused on whether public officials and business leaders can reopen parts of the U.S. economy without causing a wave of new cases that overwhelms hospitals and sends people back into lockdown mode, said Ian Langen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets.

"The market is priced in for a second spike in cases, but not for a second prolonged shutdown," Langen said.

While the 10-year yield was above 70 basis points at the start of the week, the current trading reflects a steady supply of notes at auctions and continued demand notably from non-U.S. buyers, said Raymond James market strategist Ellis Pfifer.

Those buyers also will want to see progress on both the economic and public health fronts.

"The bond market is saying, 'wait and see'," Phifer said.

Wall Street's main indexes were also lower on Thursday on renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions and economic concerns.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Wednesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.153%.

May 14 Thursday 2:11PM New York / 1811 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-19/32

0-30/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-100/256

0-44/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1175

0.1195

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1475

0.1497

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.153

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-206/256

0.1903

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-92/256

0.3019

-0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-36/256

0.4794

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-12/256

0.6202

-0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-220/256

1.296

-0.057

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.25 1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Daniel Wallis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

