Yields dip as market takes a breather from run up
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as the market took a pause from last week's dramatic rise and ahead of another spate of supply.
The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.6 basis points at 0.8785%. Yields spiked on Friday in the wake of a better-than-expected May unemployment report with the 10-year note yield rising above 0.9% for the first time since March 20.
"After such a significant move last week, it wouldn't necessarily be surprising to see a little bit of a breather or at least a more gradual move here," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Later on Monday, the Treasury will sell $44 billion of three-year notes as it continues to finance massive stimulus spending to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
Merz said with the Federal Reserve in near-full control of the front end of the yield curve, the notes should be able to be "digested relatively easily."
Other sales this week include $29 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $19 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Also looming this week is a two-day Fed meeting. While no major policy decisions are expected, the central bank will issue its first economic projections since December.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.2043%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at about 67 basis points, roughly 1 basis point lower than at Friday's close.
Bids submitted in a Monday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $67.05 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. Another $53.2 billion in bids were submitted and accepted in a 29-day repo operation.
June 8 Monday 9:22 a.m. New York / 1422 GMT
Price
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.16
0.1623
0.005
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.185
0.1883
0.005
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-216/256
0.2043
-0.012
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-148/256
0.2696
-0.024
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-24/256
0.4343
-0.043
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
98-196/256
0.6815
-0.036
10-year note US10YT=RR
97-152/256
0.8785
-0.026
30-year bond US30YT=RR
89-252/256
1.6769
-0.001
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
8.00
-0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
5.25
-0.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
4.25
0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-2.00
0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-48.75
0.25
(By Karen Pierog Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.