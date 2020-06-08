US Markets

Yields dip as market takes a breather from run up

Karen Pierog Reuters
U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as the market took a pause from last week's dramatic rise and ahead of another spate of supply.

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as the market took a pause from last week's dramatic rise and ahead of another spate of supply.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.6 basis points at 0.8785%. Yields spiked on Friday in the wake of a better-than-expected May unemployment report with the 10-year note yield rising above 0.9% for the first time since March 20.

"After such a significant move last week, it wouldn't necessarily be surprising to see a little bit of a breather or at least a more gradual move here," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Later on Monday, the Treasury will sell $44 billion of three-year notes as it continues to finance massive stimulus spending to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

Merz said with the Federal Reserve in near-full control of the front end of the yield curve, the notes should be able to be "digested relatively easily."

Other sales this week include $29 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $19 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Also looming this week is a two-day Fed meeting. While no major policy decisions are expected, the central bank will issue its first economic projections since December.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.2043%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at about 67 basis points, roughly 1 basis point lower than at Friday's close.

Bids submitted in a Monday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $67.05 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. Another $53.2 billion in bids were submitted and accepted in a 29-day repo operation.

June 8 Monday 9:22 a.m. New York / 1422 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.16

0.1623

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.185

0.1883

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-216/256

0.2043

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-148/256

0.2696

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-24/256

0.4343

-0.043

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-196/256

0.6815

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-152/256

0.8785

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-252/256

1.6769

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

8.00

-0.25

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

5.25

-0.25

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

4.25

0.25

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-2.00

0.25

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-48.75

0.25

