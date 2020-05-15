Yields click higher as investors look for reopening progress

By Ross Kerber

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday as investors looked for signs that public health steps havereadied the economy to reopen.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 2.5 basis points to 0.6444%, putting it close to the middle of the note's range all week and pointing to investors' faith in the government bonds despite a stream of negative economic reports, said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics

"We know the data is bad, so when are we going to recover and what will the trajectory look like?" she said.

Friday's data showed that U.S. retail sales posted record declines in April for a second straight month as stay-in-place orders to control the spread of the novel coronavirus kept stores shuttered. The economy is on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

Other data on Friday showed that industrial production collapsed last month at the deepest pace in 101 years. The reports, combined with a historic 20.5 million job losses in April, buttressed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warning on Wednesday of an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes.

Traders seemed to look past such poor numbers, which do not fit into conventional bond valuation models, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

"There's no forecasting framework for an economic shut-in of this magnitude," he said.

While auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds adding supply this week might typically drive up yields, he said, a Treasury auction of a new 20-year bond on May 20 may have a greater impact.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points, 2 basis points steeper than on Thursday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1511%.

May 15 Friday 1:50PM New York / 1750 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

180-29/32

-0-23/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-72/256

-0-36/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.12

0.122

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.15

0.1522

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1511

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-206/256

0.1905

0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-80/256

0.3113

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-16/256

0.4908

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-208/256

0.6444

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-40/256

1.3247

0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.25 1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

