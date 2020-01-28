Yields bounce from three-month lows

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields bounced off three-month lows on Tuesday, after a key part of the yield curve briefly inverted for the first time since October, as investors continued to assess the economic impact from a virus outbreak in China.
