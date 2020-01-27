US Markets

Yields at three-month lows, yield curve flattens as coronavirus spreads

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-month lows on Monday as investors piled in on concerns about the economic impact of China’s spreading coronavirus, while part of the yield curve reinverted for the first time since December.

