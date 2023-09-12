YieldMax Writes Call Options on JPMorgan Chase With JPMO ETF

YieldMax has expanded its fund lineup with the launch of the YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: JPMO) . The actively managed fund seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on JPMorgan Chase & Co. Corp. (JPM) .

JPMO pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of JPM. The fund does not invest directly in JPM.

"JPMorgan Chase has long been a high-quality stock sought out by advisors,” said VettaFi’s director of research Todd Rosenbluth. “However, the new ETF will provide enhanced income and potentially some downside protection."

ZEGA Financial actively manages the ETF. It carries an expense ratio of 0.99%.

A Growing Suite of YieldMax ETFs

YieldMax has been rapidly growing its suite of ETFs. Last month, YieldMax launched the YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO), as well as the YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) and the YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) . YieldMax also launched the YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) and the YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NFLY) .

In July, YieldMax launched the YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (FBY) , the YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) , and the YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) .

