YieldBoost International Flavors & Fragrances To 4.6% Using Options

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., looking at the dividend history chart for IFF below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 1.7% annualized dividend yield.
Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in red:
The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the January 2026 covered call at the $135 strike gives good reward for the risk of having given away the upside beyond $135. (Do most options expire worthless? This and six other common options myths debunked). We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (considering the last 251 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $96.29) to be 26%. For other call options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the IFF Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.
In mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, the put volume among S&P 500 components was 1.16M contracts, with call volume at 1.97M, for a put:call ratio of 0.59 so far for the day. Compared to the long-term median put:call ratio of .65, that represents high call volume relative to puts; in other words, buyers are showing a preference for calls in options trading so far today. Find out which 15 call and put options traders are talking about today.
Top YieldBoost Calls of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of BKS
SDHC Historical PE Ratio
Top Performing ETFs 3 Months
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.