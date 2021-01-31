Markets
Yield10 Bioscience Prices Public Offering Of 1.04 Mln Shares At $12.25/shr

(RTTNews) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 1.04 million shares of its common stock at $12.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the public offering will be about $12.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Existing investors, including shareholder Jack W. Schuler, as well as institutional and retail investors participated in the offering.

The public offering is expected to close on or about February 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

