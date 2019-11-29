Yield steady, U.S.-China trade in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Friday after China said it would retaliate after the United States passed legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, potentially complicating the chance of a bilateral trade deal.

Bond yields fell overnight after China said on Thursday that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to the legislation, and that attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.

Officials in both countries have recently talked up the odds of reaching a "phase one" trade deal, which may include a rollback in tariffs placed on each others' goods.

Sources told Reuters on Friday the U.S. government might expand its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, after its blacklisting of the world's largest telecoms equipment maker had failed to cut off its supplies.

The benchmark 10-year note yieldedUS10YT=RR 1.767%, little changed from late Wednesday. The bond market was closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday and will close early at 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

Trading volumes were light as many traders and investors remained on holiday through the weekend.

Month-end demand by investors rebalancing bond portfolios was seen as helping demand for bonds on Friday.

The New York Federal Reserve injected $88.45 billion in liquidity into the overnight repurchase agreement market on Friday as part of its ongoing operations to support short-term funding markets.

Funding stresses in September prompted the Federal Reserve to intervene and it has pledged to continue the operations through the year-end period, when banks and other investors reduce risk taking, which can elevate funding stresses.

The next major U.S. economic focus will be the November jobs report due next Friday.

November 29 Friday 1:25PM New York / 1825 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.555

1.5825

-0.026

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.58

1.619

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-202/256

1.6079

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-14/256

1.6059

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-112/256

1.6177

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-100/256

1.7178

-0.001

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-216/256

1.7671

0.000

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-240/256

2.1949

0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 1.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -2.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -3.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -7.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.25 0.25 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6274))

