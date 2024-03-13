Yield spread between Italian and German bonds hits fresh 26-month low

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 13 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields hit a fresh 26-month low on Wednesday, as more appealing returns and appetite for risky assets boosted demand for Italian government bonds.

The Italian-German yield spread DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the euro area's most indebted countries – was at 125.10 bps after hitting 123.80, its lowest since January 2022.

"The air is getting thin around our 125 bps target for 10y spreads, as the ISDA basis (which captures Italy's specific credit factors) is running into very hard resistances," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

