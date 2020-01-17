US Markets

Yield spread between 10-yr UK and U.S 10-year bonds widest in five months

Sujata Rao Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

The latest tumble in British government bond yields on Friday took the gap between UK and U.S. 10-year borrowing costs to its widest in five months.

Gilt yields slipped more than 3 basis points after UK retail sales data in December fell short of expectations, the latest in a string of dismal figures that have driven money markets to raise bets of an interest rate cut, possibly even at the end of January BOEWATCH.

Ten-year yields now are at 0.614%, a three-month low. But U.S. 10-year yields have risen this week on back of robust economic data and bank earnings, taking the spread between U.S. and UK 10-year yields to 1.2%, the widest since August.

