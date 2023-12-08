Yield-seekers look to China's offshore LGFV debt market

By Li Gu and Tom Westbrook

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A rally in bonds issued by Chinese local government financing vehicles (LGFV) has pushed many yields down to around 3% to 5% levels, prompting some investors to turn their attention to the offshore market in search of higher returns.

Offshore LGFV dollar bonds have rallied less, leaving a yawning gap between yields and providing one of the last bastions of high returns for Chinese investors faced elsewhere with a weak stock and property market.

One-year onshore LGFV bonds with the lowest credit ratings currently trade at 83 basis points over sovereign bonds, according to Chinabond, a platform that is part of the China Central Depository and Clearing. Similar dollar offshore bonds carry 389 bps over sovereign bonds.

So onshore investors are starting to consider investments in the offshore bonds given they essentially carry the same credit risk, brokers and analysts said.

"For LGFV bond repayment, there's no clear divide between onshore and offshore bonds. You have to pay once it's due. It's relatively rigid," said Samuel Kwok, head of Asia-Pacific international public finance at Fitch Ratings.

The onshore rally has largely been driven by a market perception the LGFV bonds carry an implicit government guarantee given Beijing's concern to ensure financial stability through a period of slowing economic growth.

The onshore rally pushed many LGFV yields down to mid single-digits from double-digits a few months ago -- forcing investors in search of high yields to look elsewhere.

Ye Qing, a portfolio manager at Yinhua Fund Management, told a financial webinar last week that a lack of liquidity in the offshore market is one reason yields have remained relatively high. But they are now coming down.

"Spreads of LGFVs traded offshore have narrowed lately as investor sentiment was lifted by government efforts to resolve debt risks. Currently offers to sell such bonds are quite limited," Ye said.

Another factor pushing offshore yields down is that the supply of offshore debt is limited and the government has restricted new issuance in some regions.

Reuters reported in October that China's cabinet had curtailed the ability of local governments in 12 heavily indebted regions to take on new debt and placed limits on what new state-funded projects they can launch. Higher U.S. rates have also dampened appetite for borrowing in dollars.

Reflecting the tightening offshore market, LGFV borrowers have paid off $22.3 billion in debt so far this year and issued $11.4 billion in new bonds, data from DealingMatrix shows.

Despite the fresh attention on the offshore LGFV market, there are still double-digit returns available.

For example, the yield on a July 2025 bond HK209809656= issued by Central Plaza Development Ltd, an LGFV ultimately controlled by Beijing municipal government, is around 15%. Similar onshore bonds are yielding 3-4%.

"Even an extra 50 bps is attractive to fixed income investors. Not to mention you can earn an extra 700 bps on some offshore LGFVs," said an onshore fund manager, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore: Editing by Neil Fullick)

((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.