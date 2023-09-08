Yield on UK two-year gilt falls to lowest since July

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yields on a two-year British government bond briefly fell to a six-week low on Friday as investors continued to scale back their bets on further Bank of England interest rate rises.

The yield on the October 2025 gilt GBT3H25=, the current two-year benchmark GB2YT=RR, dropped to 5.090% at 0703 GMT, its lowest since July 24 and down 4 basis points (bps) on the day.

At 0734 GMT, the yield was broadly flat on the day at 5.12%.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

