News & Insights

Yield on UK two-year gilt falls to lowest since July

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

September 08, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yields on a two-year British government bond briefly fell to a six-week low on Friday as investors continued to scale back their bets on further Bank of England interest rate rises.

The yield on the October 2025 gilt GBT3H25=, the current two-year benchmark GB2YT=RR, dropped to 5.090% at 0703 GMT, its lowest since July 24 and down 4 basis points (bps) on the day.

At 0734 GMT, the yield was broadly flat on the day at 5.12%.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.