Yield on UK 10-year gilt hits highest in over six years

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year British government bonds hit its highest in more than six years on Monday as investors globally continued to brace for higher inflation.

The 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RR rose by more than four basis points to reach a high of 1.750%, a level not seen since January 2016.

German 10-year Bunds were also up by about four basis points on the day.

Earlier on Monday, a survey showed the British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years hit a record high this month.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

