Yield on U.S. 1-month Treasury bill jumps on debt limit concerns

April 27 (Reuters) - The yield on the 1-month U.S. Treasury bill jumped on Thursday on rising concerns that the U.S. Treasury Department could hit its debt limit in the coming months.

The yield on one-month Treasury US1MT=RR bill rose 26 bps to 4.02% after dropping 24 bps to 3.77% the day before.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that includes sweeping spending cuts over the next decade. The bill isn't expected to pass the Senate, and President Joe Biden would veto it if it did.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

