Yield on two-year UK gilt hits 2-1/2 year low

Reuters
LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government debt GB2YT=RR fell to its lowest since September 2017 after the Bank of England said it was working with international partners in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The yield on two-year British gilts, which are sensitive to expectations about BoE interest rates, fell as low as 0.254% and was down about 5 basis points on the day at 0.262% at 0905 GMT.

