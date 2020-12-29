Yield on Italy's 6-month BOT bill hits fresh record low at auction

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 6-month BOT bill touched a new record low at an auction on Tuesday.

At the auction, the Treasury placed 6.5 billion euros ($7.96 billion) of a BOT bill expiring in June 2021.

It fetched a -0.520% gross yield, compared with -0.518% at the previous sale in November.

($1 = 0.8164 euros)

