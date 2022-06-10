Yield on Italy's 12-month bill at highest level since Oct. 2018 at auction

The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose at an auction on Friday, touching the highest level since October 2018 as the European Central Bank announced a monetary policy tightening cycle.

The Treasury placed 6.5 billion euros ($6.91 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in June 2023.

It fetched a 0.893% gross yield compared with 0.121% at the previous sale in mid-May.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

