Yield on Italy's 12-month bill at highest level since Oct. 2018 at auction

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill rose at an auction on Friday, touching the highest level since October 2018 as the European Central Bank announced a monetary policy tightening cycle.

The Treasury placed 6.5 billion euros ($6.91 billion) of a BOT bill maturing in June 2023.

It fetched a 0.893% gross yield compared with 0.121% at the previous sale in mid-May.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pé, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

