Yield on China 10-year govt bonds falls below 2.7%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

May 10, 2023 — 08:44 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Yield on China's 10-year government bonds fell below a key threshold on Thursday, after Reuters reported that state-owned banks were told to reduce the ceiling on interest rates they paid on some deposits.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR fell below the psychologically important 2.7% in early trade to 2.698%, down about 2 basis points from the previous close.

