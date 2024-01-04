Yield on China 10-year government bonds falls to lowest since Aug 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yields on China's 10-year government bonds fell to a near five-month low on Thursday, pressured by rising bets of monetary easing to aid the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond CN10YT=RR, CN230026= fell to a low of 2.54%, the lowest level since Aug. 21, 2023. It last traded at 2.55%.

Market participants widely expect China to lower interest rates after the nation's central bank made the first monthly increase since November 2022 in loans to policy banks through a pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility.

