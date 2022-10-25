Yield on 30-year UK gilt hits lowest since eve of 'mini-budget'

The yield on 30-year British government bonds fell to its lowest since Sept. 22, the day before the "mini-budget" of former prime minister Liz Truss caused a severe sell-off in the gilt market.

The 30-year gilt yield 30YT=RR was down about 14 basis points at 3.607% at 2:15pm (1315 GMT).

