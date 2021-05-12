Yield on 10-yr JGB track U.S. Treasuries' rise, safe-haven demand caps gains

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds on Wednesday tracked rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight, while two consecutive days of sell-off in Japanese stocks boosted safe-haven demand for debt, limiting the fall in bond prices.

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.075%. *The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.435%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.635%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 151.41, with a trading volume of 25,680 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

