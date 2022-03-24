Yield on 10-year JGB rises to level that caused BOJ intervention in Feb

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) JP10YTN=JBTC rose to 0.235% on Friday, exceeding the level at which the Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs at 0.25% on Feb. 10.

Markets are on the lookout for whether the central bank would make the same kind of offer to defend the 0.25% upper limit of the band at which it allows the 10-year JGB yield to move around its 0% target.

