Yield on 10-year JGB rises to level that caused BOJ intervention in Feb

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) rose to 0.235% on Friday, exceeding the level at which the Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs at 0.25% on Feb. 10.

Markets are on the lookout for whether the central bank would make the same kind of offer to defend the 0.25% upper limit of the band at which it allows the 10-year JGB yield to move around its 0% target.

