Yield on 10-year JGB hits six-year high at 0.19%, 5-year rises to 0%

The yield on benchmark 10- and five-year Japanese government bonds climbed to six-year highs in early Tokyo trading on Friday, following U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis point to 0.19%, the highest since Jan. 29, 2016, the start of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC gained 1 basis point to zero percent, also a first since Jan. 29, 2016.

