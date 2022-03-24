Yield on 10-year JGB exceeds level that led to BOJ intervention in Feb

Adds details on yield moves, background on BOJ policy

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) JP10YTN=JBTC rose to 0.235% on Friday, exceeding the level at which the Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs at 0.25% on Feb. 10.

Markets are on the lookout for whether the central bank would make the same kind of offer to defend the 0.25% upper limit of the band at which it allows the 10-year JGB yield to move around its 0% target.

The 10-year JGB yield has been creeping up in tandem with a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, as investors price in the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said the central bank would maintain interest rates at the current ultra-low levels, given the fragile economic recovery and as inflation remains well below its 2% target.

Under its yield curve control policy, the BOJ pledges to cap the 10-year JGB yield around 0% to keep borrowing costs low and stimulate the economy.

In a policy review conducted in March last year, the BOJ clarified that it will allow the 10-year JGB yield to move 25 basis points on either side of zero. It was intended to breathe life back into a market made dormant by the BOJ's huge presence.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.