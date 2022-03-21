Yield of Russia's 10-yr benchmark OFZ bonds spike to 19.7% at pre-market

March 21 (Reuters) - Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ rouble treasury bonds RU10YT=RR opened at 19.7% in pre-market trade on Monday, its highest ever, before settling to trade at around 13%, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Official trading is due to start at 1000 GMT for the first time since Feb. 24. The central bank plans to buy OFZs from the market to stabilize prices, it said on Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)

