Yield of Russia's 10-yr benchmark OFZ bonds spike to 19.7% at pre-market

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ rouble treasury bonds opened at 19.7% in pre-market trade on Monday, its highest ever, before settling to trade at around 13%, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

March 21 (Reuters) - Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ rouble treasury bonds RU10YT=RR opened at 19.7% in pre-market trade on Monday, its highest ever, before settling to trade at around 13%, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Official trading is due to start at 1000 GMT for the first time since Feb. 24. The central bank plans to buy OFZs from the market to stabilize prices, it said on Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters