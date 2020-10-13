Yield guidance for Gazprom's dollar perpetual bonds set at 5-5.25%-source

Contributor
Oksana Kozbeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Yield guidance for Russian gas company Gazprom's perpetual Eurobonds was set at 5-5.25% in dollars and 4.375-4.5% in euros, a financial market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Yield guidance for Russian gas company Gazprom's GAZP.MM perpetual Eurobonds was set at 5-5.25% in dollars and 4.375-4.5% in euros, a financial market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gazprom in late September said the 150 billion roubles ($1.94 billion) of perpetual bonds the company was planning to issue to finance its programme to supply gas to Russian households would not increase the company's debt.

($1 = 77.3150 roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kozbeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More