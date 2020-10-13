Yield guidance for Gazprom's dollar perpetual bonds set at 5-5.25%-source

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Yield guidance for Russian gas company Gazprom's GAZP.MM perpetual Eurobonds was set at 5-5.25% in dollars and 4.375-4.5% in euros, a financial market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gazprom in late September said the 150 billion roubles ($1.94 billion) of perpetual bonds the company was planning to issue to finance its programme to supply gas to Russian households would not increase the company's debt.

($1 = 77.3150 roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kozbeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

