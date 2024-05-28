News & Insights

Yield Go Holdings Cancels Share Placement

May 28, 2024

Yield Go Holdings Ltd. (HK:1796) has released an update.

Yield Go Holdings Ltd. has announced the termination of its new share placement, which was previously disclosed in April and May 2024, due to unmet conditions by the 28th of May 2024. The company asserts that this lapse will not significantly affect its current operations or financial health. All obligations and claims related to the placement agreement are now void, except for any prior breaches or accrued rights or obligations.

