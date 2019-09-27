US Markets

Yield curve steeper after Trump threatens China delisting

The Treasury yield curve steepened on Friday afternoon following reports that President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, a source briefed on the matter said.


