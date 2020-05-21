US Markets

Yield curve control a 'natural complement' to some possible Fed tools, Clarida says

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published

Yield curve control is a "natural complement" to some other tools the Federal Reserve might use to manage long-term interest rates, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Yield curve control is a "natural complement" to some other tools the Federal Reserve might use to manage long-term interest rates, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday.

As a matter of "good governance" the possible use of yield curve control will be a subject of Fed study in the future since it is now in use by central banks in Japan and Australia, Clarida said in a webcast appearance organized by the New York Association for Business Economics.

But he said "at one level it is a natural complement to calendar-based guidance," or promises to keep interest rates at a particular level for a certain amount of time.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Paul Simao)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular