Yidu Tech Partners with Goldman Sachs for TRS Deal

Yidu Tech Inc. has announced a Total Return Swap (TRS) transaction with Goldman Sachs International, which will determine the initial and final share prices based on a pre-defined mechanism. This strategic move allows the company flexibility in managing its equity positions and potentially benefits its employee incentive schemes. Investors are advised to approach trading the company’s shares with caution.

