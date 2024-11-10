Yidu Tech Inc. Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Yidu Tech, Inc. (HK:2158) has released an update.

Yidu Tech Inc. has announced a Board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider the possibility of an interim dividend. This announcement may interest investors and market watchers eager to gauge the company’s financial health and future prospects.

