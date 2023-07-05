Yidu Tech (HKHKSG:2158) Price Target Decreased by 23.59% to 11.31

News & Insights

The average one-year price target for Yidu Tech (HKHKSG:2158) has been revised to 11.31 / share. This is an decrease of 23.59% from the prior estimate of 14.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 14.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.77% from the latest reported closing price of 5.75 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HK:2158 / Yidu Tech Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,257K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,164K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,546K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,669K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 465K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 35.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 117.35% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 38.52% over the last quarter.

