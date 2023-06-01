Yidu Tech (HKHKSG:2158) Price Target Decreased by 14.72% to 14.81

The average one-year price target for Yidu Tech (HKHKSG:2158) has been revised to 14.81 / share. This is an decrease of 14.72% from the prior estimate of 17.36 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 190.35% from the latest reported closing price of 5.10 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,164K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,913K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 42.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,275K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,669K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 24.14% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 465K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 35.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 117.35% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2158 by 38.52% over the last quarter.

