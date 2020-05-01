Yida makes delayed bond payment

HONG KONG, May 1 (IFR) - Yida China Holdings, which failed to repay US$52.854m 6.95% bonds on time on April 19, said it made the payment on April 24 after transferring the funds.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese real estate company earlier said the failure to redeem the 2020 notes on time had triggered a cross-default on onshore loans of up to Rmb9.8bn (US$1.38bn).

The 2020 notes were left over from an exchange offer in March. Yida said the bond default and cross-default on the loans will not lead to any event of default on the US$224.899m March 27 2022 bonds that were issued under the exchange offer.

