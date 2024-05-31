News & Insights

Yida China Holdings Reports Delayed 2023 Results

May 31, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Yida China Holdings Ltd. (HK:3639) has released an update.

Yida China Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in publishing its 2023 annual results and the related board meeting, now expected by 30 June 2024. The company’s auditor requires more time to complete necessary audit procedures, prompting the continued suspension of trading on the Stock Exchange since 2 April 2024. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.

