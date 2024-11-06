Yida China Faces Delays and Trading Suspension

Yida China Holdings Ltd. (HK:3639) has released an update.

Yida China Holdings Ltd. has announced further delays in publishing its 2023 annual and 2024 interim financial results due to incomplete audit processes, leading to a continued suspension of its stock trading. The company is working with its auditor to finalize key documents and valuation assessments to resolve the issues. Investors are advised to remain cautious until the publication of the results and the resumption of trading.

