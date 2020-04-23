Yida bond default triggers loan cross-default

HONG KONG, April 23 (IFR) - Yida China Holdings has failed to repay US$52.854m 6.95% bonds due April 19, triggering a cross-default on loans of up to Rmb9.8bn (US$1.38bn).

In a stock exchange filing, the Hong Kong-listed Chinese real estate company said today it holds the necessary funds to make the bond payment in mainland China but is still in the process of transferring the money offshore, which it expects to happen tomorrow at the latest.

The 2020 notes were left over from an exchange offer completed in March. Yida said the bond default and cross-default on the loans will not lead to any event of default on the US$224.899m March 27 2022 bonds that were issued under the exchange offer.

Yida said it has been actively communicating and negotiating with lenders to obtain waivers on the onshore loans. As of Thursday lunchtime, it had not obtained any waiver, nor received any notice from lenders to ask for accelerated payments or any other enforcement actions under any of the loans.

According to the company’s legal adviser in the PRC, lenders are entitled to demand immediate repayment of the outstanding loans, accrued interest and all other amounts accrued or outstanding.

