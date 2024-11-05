YiChang HEC ChangJiang’s Privatization Progress Update

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1558) has released an update.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is progressing with its proposed pre-conditional privatization through a merger by absorption by Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. Despite delays due to internal shareholder approval processes and public holidays in China, the company aims to complete the necessary filings and approvals by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Investors should note that none of the pre-conditions have been fulfilled yet, making the merger’s effectiveness uncertain.

