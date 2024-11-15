News & Insights

YGM Trading Limited Announces Board Meeting for Results

November 15, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

YGM Trading Limited (HK:0375) has released an update.

YGM Trading Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss its unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors and stakeholders may be keen to see how the company’s financial performance and dividend decisions align with market expectations.

