YGM Trading Limited Announces Board Meeting for Results

YGM Trading Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss its unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors and stakeholders may be keen to see how the company’s financial performance and dividend decisions align with market expectations.

