YG Entertainment sees shares end down 13%, denies report some BLACKPINK members leaving label

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

September 21, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares of YG Entertainment Inc 122870.KQ closed down more than 13% on Thursday after a media report that some members of South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are not renewing their contracts with the label.

Some BLACKPINK members have decided to leave YG Entertainment, while only one member has renewed her contract with the agency, local media outlet The Daily Sports Seoul reported, citing unidentified entertainment industry sources.

In a statement, the agency said talks to renew the members' contracts are still ongoing and nothing has been confirmed.

For months, there has been speculation that Thai-born member Lisa might break away from the group and pursue a solo career.

The group embarked on a worldwide Born Pink World Tour in October which came to an end in South Korea this month, performing over 60 shows across the world.

