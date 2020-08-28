Yext (YEXT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Yext, Inc. YEXT is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 3, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed in the other. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.5% in the last four quarters, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $84.9 million, indicating 17.3% year-over-year growth. Addition of customers and extended subscriptions sold to existing customers are likely to have driven the top line. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company’s revenues of $85.4 million climbed 24.2% year over year.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 27 cents. The company incurred net losses of 26 cents and 25 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the year-ago quarter, respectively.

What our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Yext this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Yext has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but fell 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.

